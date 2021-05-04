Megacoin (MEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Megacoin has a market cap of $655,113.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.03 or 0.00571784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,480,362 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

