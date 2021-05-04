Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGF traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

About Meggitt

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.