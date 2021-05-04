Melon Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00084241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.21 or 0.00870383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.72 or 0.10066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00101913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

