MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MELI stock traded down $70.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,501.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,406. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,821.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,532.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,591.86. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $592.72 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

