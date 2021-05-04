Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 919.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 460,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

