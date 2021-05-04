Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 236,760 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

