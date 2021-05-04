Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,331 shares of company stock worth $604,794. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JOUT stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

