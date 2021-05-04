Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 2,925 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,182,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304,207 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,047,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

