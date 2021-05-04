Meritage Portfolio Management Buys New Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.