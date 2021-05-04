Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $385.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

