Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $304.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

