Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.08 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $19,642,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury General by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

