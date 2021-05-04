Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

CASH stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

