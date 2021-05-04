MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.