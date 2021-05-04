MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,208,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

