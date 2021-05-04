Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

