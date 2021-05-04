Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Reduced by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,142,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.