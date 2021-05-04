Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

