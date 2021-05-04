Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

NYSE MLR opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.