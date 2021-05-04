Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.90

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

