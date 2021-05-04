MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,814,000.

NYSE MNSO opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

