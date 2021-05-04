Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 7,596 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

