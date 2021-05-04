Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Buys 11,619 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 3.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.