Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

MAB traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 317 ($4.14). 1,140,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.93. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

In related news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 162 shares of company stock worth $51,623.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

