Mizuho Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $65.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Nomura Instinet began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in NIO by 20.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NIO by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in NIO by 47.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NIO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

