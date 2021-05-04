Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NGAB opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.30.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

