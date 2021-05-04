Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $245,000 in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.05% of H.I.G. Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,705,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE HIGA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About H.I.G. Acquisition

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

