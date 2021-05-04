Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 43,245 Shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in PTK Acquisition were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTK Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PTK opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Company Profile

PTK Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

