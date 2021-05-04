ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce sales of $456.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.65 million. ModivCare posted sales of $367.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

