Moffett Nathanson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Moffett Nathanson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

