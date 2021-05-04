Mohawk Group (MWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $639.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $268,275.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,917.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.