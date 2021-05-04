Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Up 37.1% in April

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,929,402.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,441,626 shares of company stock worth $26,558,770 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

