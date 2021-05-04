Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $273.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $256.23 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $261.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.