Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

