Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $159.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.