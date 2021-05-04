Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.