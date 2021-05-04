Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after buying an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

