Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 164,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

