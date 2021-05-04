Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

