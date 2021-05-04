Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $123.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

