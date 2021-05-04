Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

