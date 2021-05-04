Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 55,343 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,343 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

