Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

