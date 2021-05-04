Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MONDY opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.