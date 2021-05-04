Monetha Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $862,546.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $862,546.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.