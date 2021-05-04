Moneynet Reaches Market Capitalization of $500,754.27 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Moneynet has a market cap of $500,754.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.56 or 0.00560255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.