Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $44,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.96 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.