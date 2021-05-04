Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

