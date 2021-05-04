Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $96.19. 36,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

