Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 125,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $102.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

